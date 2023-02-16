State visits | US Secretary of State Blinken visits Turkey for the first time – discusses earthquake support

Turkey has been criticized for restricting the work of journalists in the earthquake zone.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken will visit Turkey on Sunday to discuss aid to be sent to the earthquake zone.

Blinken visits Incirlik Air Base, which has been used for US aid deliveries to the disaster area. After this, Blinken will travel to the capital Ankara for discussions.

About 40,000 people have died as a result of the strong earthquake and aftershocks that shook the Turkish-Syrian border region. The United States has delivered about 200 rescue workers and aid supplies to the region for 85 million dollars.

Blinken will visit Turkey for the first time in his term as foreign minister. The visit had already been planned before the earthquake in early February.

In the process on the way, Blinken will participate in the Munich Security Conference held in Germany this weekend, and will also visit Turkey’s neighboring country, Greece.

Lately, Turkey’s backstabbing in, for example, Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership issue has strained the country’s relations with the United States. Tensions within the military alliance NATO have also been increased by Turkey’s threats towards Greece.

Press corps the organization without borders, on the other hand, criticizes the Turkish authorities for restricting the freedom of the press in the earthquake region of the southeastern parts of the country.

The organization tells in the bulletin, that journalists have been prevented from doing their work by, among other things, violence, arrests and blocking of the communication platform Twitter. According to the organization, journalists reporting on the earthquake and rescue operations have been accused of defaming the police and the state.

“The Turkish authorities should not use the tragedy as an excuse to further restrict press freedom. Attacks, arrests and intimidation against journalists must stop immediately. The journalists sent to the destroyed cities are just doing their job,” says the representative of the organization in Turkey in the press release Erol Önderoğlu.

The organization cites as an example the arrests of three different journalists on February 8, which the organization considers arbitrary. Among those arrested was the journalist of the pro-Kurdish news agency MA Mahmut Altıntaş.

Journalists also report that they have experienced violence. Reporter of the Halk TV television channel, which is critical of the government Ferit Demir said he was kicked out by the anti-terrorist police unit.

Helsingin Sanomat also reported on the organization’s reprimands. of the Reporters Without Borders organization in the press freedom index Turkey is ranked 149 on the list of 180 countries. The state of press freedom in the country is considered bad, and the situation has only gotten worse.