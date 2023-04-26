State visits | The South Korean president will discuss deepening the partnership with Biden

During the visit, Biden and Yoon will discuss, among other things, deepening the countries’ partnership, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

On Tuesday, the presidents visited the Korean War Memorial in Washington, which depicts the march of US soldiers against the communist North from 1950 to 1953.

During the visit, Biden and Yoon will discuss, among other things, deepening the countries’ partnership, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, where North Korea is increasing its missile production and China is engaging in saber-rattling because of Taiwan.

During the visit, South Korea’s role in helping Ukraine will also come up. South Korea is the ninth largest arms exporter in the world, but it has only sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine. South Korea has followed a longstanding policy of not supplying weapons to active conflict zones. Instead, it has sold tanks and howitzers to Poland.