State visits | The new Prime Minister of Estonia will meet President Stubbs today

State visits|Kristen Michal’s two-day state visit began on Tuesday.

Estonian of the prime minister Kristen Michalin the two-day visit to Helsinki continues today with, among other things, a delegation meeting between the Prime Ministers of Finland and Estonia.

Michal and the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) already met bilaterally yesterday.

Orpo and Michal’s program today includes a joint press conference at the prime minister’s official residence in Kesäranta.

Michal also meets the president today by Alexander Stubb.

Michal has been the Prime Minister of Estonia since July. The previous Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas was appointed to the position of High Representative for EU Foreign Policy. The visit to Helsinki is Michal’s first visit abroad as prime minister.

During the visit, the prime ministers will discuss, among other things, the cooperation between Finland and Estonia, current security issues and EU affairs.

The discussions include comprehensive support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian attack. The agenda also includes current NATO issues, Baltic Sea security and border security.