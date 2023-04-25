State visits | President Sauli Niinistö starts his visit to Africa today

Niinistö will visit South Africa and Namibia.

Republic President Sauli Niinistö starts his visit to South Africa and Namibia today. The visit continues until Friday.

The visit starts today with the president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa meeting in Pretoria.

In the discussions between the presidents, the geopolitical situation, climate change and problems related to food security are discussed.

In the afternoon, together with President Ramaphosa, Niinistö will participate in a discussion on sustainable growth. The event will also be attended by representatives of Finnish and South African business life.

On Wednesday, President Niinistö will give a speech and discuss with students at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. The topic of the speech is responding to common challenges in a changed geopolitical situation.

On Thursday, Niinistö will meet the president of Namibia Hage Geingob in Windhoek. In their meeting, the presidents will discuss the world political situation, global challenges and bilateral relations between Finland and Namibia.

President Niinistö’s program also includes the laying of a wreath at the Heroes’ Acre monument.