State visits | President Niinistö meets the Prime Ministers of Sweden and Norway

The timetable for Finland and Sweden joining NATO comes up in discussions.

President Sauli Niinistö will meet the Prime Minister of Sweden on Wednesday by Ulf Kristersson and the Prime Minister of Norway By Jonas Gahr Stören.

The foreign and defense ministers of all three countries, from Finland, will also participate in the meeting Pekka Haavisto (green) and Mikko Savola (center).

The meeting of the three Nordic countries will take place at the Swedish Prime Minister’s summer residence in Harpsund.

In addition to mutual cooperation between the countries, the topics of the discussions are current security issues and supporting Ukraine. According to the president’s office, the meeting is a continuation of the intensified contact between Finland, Sweden and Norway that President Niinistö started in Kultaranta in 2019.

Last in the days and weeks there will be a discussion about the schedule of Finland and Sweden joining NATO and the possibility that Finland will become a member of the defense alliance before Sweden. This would happen in the event that Turkey would ratify only Finland’s membership, at least at first.

At the end of the week, however, Turkish and Swedish sources said that Turkey would be ready to restart the suspended tripartite negotiations with Sweden and Finland. This raised hopes for the simultaneous accession of Finland and Sweden.

According to Hungarian sources, the Hungarian Parliament would be starting the process of ratification of the memberships next week. The matter could be voted on the following week at the earliest, reports among other things Swedish SVT.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg has said that he will work for Finland and Sweden to be members of NATO by the July summit in Vilnius. According to President Niinistö, delaying membership beyond the summit would put the entire accession process in doubt for NATO.