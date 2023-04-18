State visits | Estonia’s new foreign minister started his post yesterday – he is already heading to Finland today for a visit

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) meets Estonia’s new foreign minister Margus Tsahknan today in Helsinki.

The ministers will discuss bilateral topics and current foreign and security policy issues, such as Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, support for Ukraine and current NATO issues.

Yesterday, Tsahkna started as foreign minister of the Estonian government, when the country’s new government was sworn in. So this is his first visit abroad in this position.

“Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna’s visit to Finland at the very beginning of his term reflects the very close relations between Finland and Estonia,” said Foreign Minister Haavisto in the press release.

Minister Tsahkna will also meet the president during his visit to Finland Sauli Niinistön.