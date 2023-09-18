State visits | Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Russia

Wang Yi is visiting Russia at the invitation of Security Council Chairman Nikolai Patrushev.

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi will start his visit to Russia today, says the Chinese Foreign Ministry. According to the ministry, Wang will be in the country for security discussions until Thursday.

The minister is visiting the country with the chairman of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev called. Wang is participating in the strategic security negotiations between China and Russia, which are being held for the 18th time, according to the ministry.

Due to the war of aggression in Ukraine, Russia has had a shortage of allies, and the country has turned its attention to China, for example. Last week, the leader of North Korea visited Russia Kim Jong-un.