Munich – Due to the nationwide Corona emergency brake, the incidence value decides when a school can be opened. In Germany, the limit value through Angela Merkel’s emergency brake regulation is currently at an incidence of 165, in Bavaria even at 100. Bavaria’s special approach received harsh criticism for this.

If the incidence value is below the limit value for at least three days, face-to-face teaching in schools is possible again. In April, the federal states approved this plan or waved it through without objection. But now the culture ministers of the federal states are protesting. “Significantly more face-to-face teaching” is needed. Rapid tests are intended to create “more safety in and outside of schools”, says Bavarian Minister of Education Michael Piazolo zur picture.

Cultural revolt against Merkel’s school emergency brake

A spokesman for the Hessian Ministry of Culture was even clearer to the newspaper: “The new federal law has unfortunately drawn an arbitrary new limit with the value of 165, which neither the schools nor we as the ministry can understand.”

Hamburg’s school senator Ties Rabe was also critical of the school closings. “In science, doubts about the ongoing school closings are growing. We should finally seriously examine these doubts and put the school closings to the test. It can’t go on like this. ”

For example, an analysis by the Ludwig Maximilians University (LMU) in Munich showed that opening schools can help combat pandemics. Because regular testing reduces the unnoticed transmission of the corona virus *. “From a statistical-epidemiological point of view, it is not right to close schools as in Bavaria with an incidence value of 100”, explained Prof. Göran Kauermann from the LMU Munich in an interview with the Münchner Merkur. *

Education ministers call for face-to-face teaching: “Schools even help fight pandemics”

Face-to-face teaching can help uncover asymptomatic infections and break the chains of infection. Bavaria’s Minister of Education, Piazolo, alluded to this when he did picture said: “Anyone who is recognized as Corona-positive at school in the morning can no longer spread the virus undetected in their free time”.

The LMU analyzed the first week after the Easter break. There she found that the number of children who had gone to school that week and were tested there had increased significantly. However, due to the incubation period of around five days, these infections could not be traced back to infections at the school. This means that these corona infections were only discovered through compulsory tests at schools, according to Prof. Kauermann.

With more face-to-face teaching, more children would be tested. This would make it possible to detect a Covid disease earlier and prevent the virus from being passed on. So far, the number of infections in children has been quite high. Therefore, Biontech and Pfizer want to apply for approval of their vaccine for children from twelve to 15 years in the EU shortly.

That too Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of Education emphasizes: “In the pandemic, schools are relatively safe places compared to the private environment and any other situation without the aforementioned hygiene rules.” *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

