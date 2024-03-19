Home page politics

From: Philipp Brauner

Press Split

Putin's regime's propaganda machine is back in full swing for the election in Russia. Pictures from the Second World War are shown on state TV.

Moscow – The propagandists in Russia never miss an opportunity to threaten the opposition. On state television, the presidential election was now used as an opportunity to intimidate all those who would vote for re-election until at least 2030 Wladimir Putin be critical. And in the usual subtle way.

State TV broadcasts Putin propaganda and threatens to show pictures of dead opposition members

A particularly morbid example of the intimidation tactics of Putin's propagandists was apparently heard on a live broadcast on the Russian TV channel Solovyov Live observe in the aftermath of the election. Like the US news portal The Daily Beast reported, in an election broadcast on Saturday (March 16th), one of the commentators first asked the audience to put their cross in what he believed was the right place. Russia is currently in a historic situation. For this reason it is “incorrect, not to say criminal, not to support the great commander now“, quoted Daily Beast Vitaly Serukhanov.

Putin also threatened his opponents in his post-election speech. His propagandists became incredibly clear during the election weekend. © Alexander Zemlianichenko/dpa

In keeping with the historical situation, the show's host, Marat Bulatov, also gave a historical example of what he believes should happen to the enemies of Putin's regime. To illustrate this, he showed the execution photo of a group of military men who defected to the German Reich during World War II and were hanged in 1946.

Putin's propagandists threaten opposition members with photo of executed people

Among them is the controversial General Andrei Vlasov, who was decried in Russia as a Nazi defector, whose name is synonymous with betrayal of Russia among Putin's propagandists and who is therefore often referred to as “Vlasovists” by current opposition members of Putin's regime. “This is how it ended for them,” Bulatov commented on the photo of the killed opposition members. “There is no other way (…) Traitors must be dealt with in a radical way.”

Alexei Navalny is dead: protests, attacks, prison – his life in pictures View photo series

Putin also took up this theme, albeit in a more subtle way, in his victory speech on Sunday at his election campaign headquarters. “During the Great Patriotic War there was a formation founded by the traitor Vlasov, the Vlasovists,” reported the new and old Kremlin boss. “They also fought against their homeland with weapons in their hands. How they ended is known.”

Putin opponents often die under mysterious circumstances

Few people will doubt that they should take Putin's threats against the lives of his opponents seriously. His opponents tend to die suddenly and inexplicably, like the oppositionist recently did Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison camp or the former mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash. (pkb)