Chihuahua.- Life at the indigenous settlement “Oasis,” the oldest in the city of Chihuahua, will change after 50 years with the opening of a daycare center and improvements to its infrastructure in general, announced Governor Maru Campos during an event held at the space yesterday morning.

“Today we have good news that will change the life of El Oasis, after 50 years,” he said.

As part of her visit, the governor toured the settlement’s sewing workshop, which is run by the residents themselves.

Traditional clothing is made here, and the sale of the products provides a livelihood for the local women and their families.

The president was accompanied by the president of the State DIF, María Eugenia Galván Antillón, and by the secretary of Indigenous Peoples and Communities, Enrique Rascón.

Rascón reported that the work to be carried out includes plastering of walls and partitions, painting, as well as the provision and installation of new sheets on the roofs of the houses.

In addition, he announced that there will be a new daycare center and community dining room, in which work will be done in conjunction with the State DIF.

The State DIF distributed 10 wheelchairs and four prostheses, and in conjunction with the Secretariat of Indigenous Peoples and Communities (SPyCI), 200 food packages, 100 balls and 300 bags of candy were provided.

During the event, a breakfast was offered to the attendees, which generated an atmosphere of fraternity and healthy coexistence to strengthen the social fabric.

The state administration is working to lay the foundations to provide prosperity to the population of Chihuahua.

This is why public inclusion policies are created to avoid social backwardness and, at the same time, promptly address the requests of citizens, with actions that provide results for the benefit of the people of Chihuahua.