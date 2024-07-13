Juarez City.- Governor María Eugenia Campos Galván acknowledged that the lack of a space like a convention center in Ciudad Juárez has been one of the main causes of the loss of dozens of national events or even international events.

“Due to the lack of a convention center… we didn’t just lose that expo, we lost dozens of national and international expos,” he said.

He added that if citizens agree and designate a place to build a new convention center, the state government will contribute to its construction, “if they tell me where the convention center will be, I already told them right now and I will listen to the people of Juarez, if they tell me where, we will build the convention center.”

The statements were made in the context of the lack of an adequate convention center in Ciudad Juarez, which caused the Electrical Harness Expo, initially planned for Juarez, to be moved to the capital of Chihuahua due to the absence of adequate facilities on the border.

Norma Angélica López, director of Wiretech and organizer of the Electrical Harnesses expo, explained that the decision to change the venue was due to the need to have a space that meets specific requirements for the exhibition of high-precision machinery and cutting-edge robotic equipment. This exhibition is crucial for the local industry, as it not only attracts global exhibitors, but also represents an important platform for the supply chain dedicated to the electrical harnesses industry in Juárez.

The Wiretech Expo, scheduled for October 2 and 3 at the Chihuahua Convention Center, has already secured more than 90 percent of its booths and is expected to attract more than three thousand visitors from different countries.

This move shows how Juarez’s lack of adequate infrastructure limits its ability to attract international events and take advantage of business opportunities in the global market.

For his part, the mayor of Ciudad Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, acknowledged the urgency of building a convention center in the city and said that he had begun talks with the Federal Government to identify viable land.

Among the options discussed are El Chamizal and areas near Parque Central.