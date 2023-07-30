State | The state has holdings in special-sounding companies – This is why the state owns a slice of the Siemenperunakeskus

The Finnish state has holdings in a total of 69 companies. There are historical reasons behind many ownerships that seem special.

In the year In 1929, the committee of the Ministry of Defense and the Farm Board submitted a report to the parliament: in the future, all state horse institutions should be located in the area of ​​the Kartanonkylä manor located in Ypäjä.

First, the Cavalry Brigade’s riding school moved to Ypäjä, then the State stud farm was established. Finland needed both heavy-built work horses and lighter-built horses for the army.

The place still exists. Today, Hevosopisto oy is Finland’s largest equine education institution and a national training center for equestrian sports.

The state still owns 22 percent of the college. It seems strange: horses are no longer used for field work and not even for war. The state also does not own many schools. In addition to the horse school, there are only holdings in the Aviation College.

If the average Finn should list state-owned companies, there would probably be familiar names from everyday life, such as Alko, Veikkaus, Yleisradio, VR, Finnair, Posti and Fortum.

However, few people know that the state has holdings in a total of 69 companies. In addition to the horse school, the state owns, for example, a part of the Finnish Seed Potato Center, which employs 14 people year-round.

All holdings have a purpose, says the CEO of the Government Office Kimmo Viertola.

“For example, in the case of the state’s 22 percent ownership of the Seed and Potato Center, it is a strategic interest related to plant health and security of supply.”

In addition, the basis of ownership can also be financial interests or the performance of a special task in the form of a company. For example, Veikkaus and Yle perform a special task. Finnair, on the other hand, belongs to the strategic interest group.

Kimmo Viertola

Security of maintenance from the point of view, it is not significant whether the state supports the processing of potatoes or carrots. The potato has been selected as an object of state interest partly due to historical coincidences.

of the Seed Potato Center According to, for example, the Suomen Talousseura founded in 1779 emphasized the importance of the potato in many contexts. The priests also encouraged Finns to grow potatoes. The popularity grew even more when the use of potatoes as a raw material for distilling alcohol became more common.

Viertola reminds that, in addition to potatoes, the state is also interested in breeding other plants. The state owns, for example, 65 percent of Boreal Plant Breeding, which specializes in the processing and marketing of grasses and legumes as well as grain.

“Then there is Tapio, who takes care of the processing of forest tree seeds for forestry,” says Viertola.

Suomen Siemenperunakeskus was founded in 1976. In 2002, it became a limited company.

Horse college belongs to the group of companies performing special tasks. The place has a step-by-step history. For example, Mannerheim’s last horse Käthy was taken to Ypäjä to spend her last years.

Now the college has been around for a long time in financial difficulties. Horses have had to be sold and employees laid off.

There is no actual financial benefit to the state from the ownership, says the head of the Ministry of Education and Culture’s office Anita Lehikoinen.

“There are also cultural and historical reasons behind the ownership. The main goals have been to secure training in the field and the development of horse farming.”

Of course, we still want to take care of the unique Finnish horse breed and equine education. However, according to Lehikonen, fulfilling the special task would also be possible today with a different kind of ownership base.

“Recently, there have been a lot of state educational institutions. Actually, the ownership of all the others has been given up, and the vast majority have passed into the ownership of municipalities or private entities.”

Lehikoinen says that inquiries have been made about the owner base of the Horse School, but so far no solution has been found that satisfies everyone. Finding a replacement owner for the state has been difficult.

The area has a lot of historically valuable and protected building stock that requires maintenance. About some properties have already had to give up because of the bloated repair debt.

The buildings protected by the National Museum Agency include, for example, the stables, the stables and the main building, which are still in the same use as they were 90 years ago.

“It has been interpreted that in terms of preserving the building stock, it is good for the state to be one of the owners.”