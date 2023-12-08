Home page politics

The unions are demanding 10.5 percent more income, but at least 500 euros more for the federal states’ employees. © Marijan Murat/dpa

The leaders of Verdi and the civil service association dbb have been negotiating with the collective bargaining community of German states for days. An agreement has so far been difficult.

Potsdam – The collective bargaining dispute over the state’s public services continues. Even after two days of negotiations, there was no result in the third round of talks in Potsdam on Saturday night, according to negotiating circles.

The Verdi and dbb civil service unions have been negotiating with the Collective Bargaining Association of German States (TdL) since Thursday over income for more than a million employees. If the result is applied to civil servants as usual, more than three million people will be affected.

The unions are demanding 10.5 percent more income, but at least 500 euros more, more money for employees in the city states of Berlin, Hamburg and Bremen and collective wages for student employees. This is too expensive for TdL because of the strained budget situation in many countries.

The negotiations were to continue at night. Negotiating circles said early in the morning that a possible result could not be expected before Saturday afternoon. dpa