The activist Yesenia Rojo Carrizoza, who is part of the Guerreros Unidos de Sinaloa group and currently defends the rights of police officers in the Sinaloa municipality who are seeking a salary increase that they have not received for 10 years, received a summons from the Secretary of Women in the state because She works at the Women’s Justice Center in accumulated shifts, but apparently they want to fire her for alleged accumulated absences. Rojo Carrizoza assures that the days that they want to point out as faults she was disabled and she claims to have the documents issued by the ISSSTE that support it. What is believed is that the real annoyance of the State Government is the activism carried out by said lawyer, since they assure that the owner of Semujeres herself, Teresa Guerra, questioned Yesenia Rojo that if she worked in the Government she could not be an activist, to which she replied that she did activism in her free time and also defended women. We’ll see what happens.

Guasavense families who eagerly seek to get a home will travel tomorrow in five trucks to the city of Culiacán, since the idea is to be present at the La Semanera conference that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya gives every Monday, to update him on the situation that face. Although only in this municipality there are at least 1,100 people who want access to a house, but this demonstration in the capital will also be joined by families from Rosario and Culiacán who are in the same situation, so the state president will have big crowd tomorrow.

Sometimes Previous residents of the Constelación neighborhood had already denounced the lack of maintenance in the linear park and the repercussions that this neglect has caused, especially in the plants, for which a brigade was activated and they took on the task of cutting the grass and leaving it in optimal conditions for those who like to exercise. Apparently the authorities concentrated only on cutting grass, because the recently planted palm trees and trees are about to dry up, and it is a pity, because it is useless to activate reforestation campaigns or invest in plants that are above the their value is a thousand pesos, if they end up drying up because they are not watered, as happens in the linear park.

While in the speech, much is said about the importance that producers take care of water, cases are presented, such as one reported in the La Guamuchilera community, where for more than three years it is recurring that when irrigating the plots they do not take care of it, becoming a dump of water, and to this is added that there is a pile where they leave agglomerate and stagnant the liquid, making it a breeding ground for flies. The case has already been reported to the municipal authorities, and they even invite them to come one night and sleep there, so they can see that the flies can’t stand each other.

