State subsidies | The government’s cuts threaten to revolutionize the financing of the horse industry

State subsidies|Probably some of the racetracks will collapse because of the government’s actions. In the horse industry, the dream is still alive that the giant operation decided by the government will not be realized as it is.

“Probably all the tracks would no longer be able to function if the entire cut of 8.5 million euros is realized. At least not on the same scale as now”, CEO of Hippos, which represents the horse industry Minna Mäenpää says.

The government announced EUR 8.5 million cuts in support for horse farming, i.e. mainly trotting sports, at the beginning of September. This year’s support is around 39 million euros. Next year, the support would therefore be approximately EUR 31 million.

Roughly half of the support goes to horse racing awards and a quarter to support the operation of racetracks.

Cutting is big, but even if it were to come true, Finland would support trotting sports significantly more than, for example, elite sports.

The state’s sports budget is around 165 million euros for 2024. That will also decrease. Of this, 17.6 million euros will go to elite sports.

Part of the money from elite sports is used for major events and extra sports pensions. The Olympic Committee’s elite sports unit and the ministry allocate around 15 million euros to elite sports.

Equestrian sports is therefore getting about twice as much support as top sports, even after the surgery.

Top sports there has been a lot of talk about funding since Finland didn’t get any medals at the Paris Olympics last summer. It was the first time that the Finns the athletes were left without medals at the Summer Olympics.

Support for the horse industry was also discussed in the spring of Yle published business support statement. Hevosala was one of the largest recipients of business subsidies.

Hevosala has not considered the support as business support, for example because a significant part of the support is directed to prizes, not to racetracks.

The Ministry of Finance (vm) would have liked to cut support for the horse industry even more, but the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah (kd) was able to negotiate a smaller cut.

Vermo’s race track received about 5.8 million euros in support from the state last year.

Among the biggest recipients are other racetracks.

Among the notable recipients of support is the Lahti Horse Friends Association, whose support was 2.3 million euros in 2023. The South Ostrobothnia Horse Breeding Association received approximately two million euros.

in Finland horse racing has been especially under the patronage of the city center. Enthusiastic trotting enthusiasts from other parties have also sat on the boards.

Essayah has said that she owns a share of a trotting horse and that she goes to raves from time to time.

However, the amount of support for horse racing is not so much due to the ministers, but to the fact that the industry was financed with gambling revenues and horse racing gambling revenues were large.

Earlier the horse industry had its own gaming company Fintoto, through which the industry was financed. In 2017, the own gaming company was merged with Veikkaus, when the funding of the industry turned into state support.

However, the connection between the games and the support is broken. Revenues from horse games still go to the state coffers, but in the same way as almost all other revenues that come to the state coffers, they are no longer earmarked money.

The level of support for equestrian sports has still been kept unchanged at around 40 million euros.

Top sports did not have a similar game of its own, which perhaps explains its lower support.

Horse industry in the representative Hippos, the size of the support is seen in a completely different light than in vm.

Hippoksen Mäenpää lives in the hope that in discussions with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the cut will be reduced even further.

The cut would also reduce prize money, about 95 percent of which is paid from support money, he says. Of this year’s approximately 40 million euros, well over half will go to awards.

Mäenpää says that the horse industry runs practically entirely on money from horse betting, which currently comes through the state budget. “External funding is perhaps 7–10 million euros per year.”

“If all the support were to end, it would mean the death of trotting right away.”

How do you justify the fact that equestrian sports receive significantly more state support than elite sports?

“Horse betting and the financing of the horse industry have always belonged together. At one time, the horse industry had its own gaming company, through which this financing was run,” says Mäenpää.

“Another consideration is that it is a business activity. The funding goes to a strong business that employs 15,000 people directly or indirectly. Calculated in person-years, it is 6,500 person-years.”

He also justifies the support by saying that the horse industry increases well-being.

Mäenpää admits that the support is not directed directly to the guided horse hobby. “Fairly more than half of the support goes to the awards, and they go directly to the horse owners.”

Mäenpää says that the horse industry wants horse betting to move from Veikkaus’ monopoly system to the license market, in which case the industry itself would influence its financing.

“The horse industry itself would like to be an active player responsible for its financing in the license market. We see the current support model first and foremost as a passive way of working.”

The horse industry competence center Hippolisen by There were 71,500 horses in Finland in 2023.

Most of these horses are used for hobby purposes. No money from the horse farm support goes directly to hobby riding. There are approximately 160,000 horse enthusiasts in Finland.

There were about 5,000 competing horses in 2023. Therefore, next year the support for the horse industry will be about 6,200 euros per horse.