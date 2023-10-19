The Dutch state is taking Sywert van Lienden’s company Relief Goods Alliance (RGA) to court over the controversial face mask deal. Outgoing Minister Conny Helder for Long-term Care reports in a letter to Parliament that she decided to do this after advice from the State Attorney. With the civil procedure she wants to safeguard the rights of the State, she writes. Due to the interest in the proceedings, Helder cannot comment on the contents of the summons.