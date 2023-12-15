State holdings are worth 69 billion

What is the value of the State's shareholdings in Piazza Affari? The CoMar Study Center has calculated that the thirteen investee companies have an aggregate capitalization of 224.25 billionrepresenting approximately 30.90% of the 740.5 billion market cap of the Italian Stock Exchange as of December 1st. Comparing this data with the 191.88 billion of last January 1st, it emerges that 2023 was a positive year for the Treasury, with an increase in the value of listed companies of around 30 billion. In total, the total share in the hands of the State amounts to 69 billion. Mf writes it.

Among the thirteen companies, three have significant weight, with a value exceeding 10 billion euros each. Eni leads the ranking with 16.6 billion, followed by Enel with 15.6 billion and STM which ranks third with 11.24 billion. Poste is in fourth position with 8.33 billion, while Saipem closes the list with 384 million euros. These data are taken from the fifth edition of the Report on the financial statements of state-owned companies 2017-2022 by the CoMar Study Center, which includes thirteen listed and six unlisted companies. The listed companies are Banca Mps, Enav, Enel, Eni, Fincantieri, Leonardo, Italgas, Poste Italiane, Raiway, Saipem, Snam, StMicroelectronics and Terna. Six other companies, linked to listed financial instruments, include Amco, Invitalia, Cdp, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, Rai and Sace.

As of 1 December 2023, the thirteen public listed companies had a total capitalization of 224.2 billion euros, corresponding to 30.28% of the entire market cap of 740.4 billion on the Italian Stock Exchange, with Enel and Eni in the first two positions. In the period between 1 January and 1 December 2023, the capitalization of the thirteen state-owned companies increased by 32.6 billion, or 16.8%, an increase lower than the 18.3% of the overall value of the Bag.

Looking at individual performances, Leonardo recorded the best increase (+77.3%) in the first eleven months of 2023, followed by MPS (+53.1%), Saipem (+32.8%) and Enel (+28.7%). Other results were less positive for Enav (-17.6%), Raiway (-9.2%) and Italgas (-1.8%).

If 2024 actually sees a rate cut by the European Central Bank, industrial stocks and utilities could recover some or all of the ground lost between 2023 and 2023, characterized by a rapid increase in the cost of money from zero to 4-5.5%. Finally, for four of the thirteen listed companies, the percentage of State participation (also considering CDP) exceeds 50%: Enav (53.3%), Fincantieri (71.3%), Poste Italiane (64.7%) and Raiway (65%). Minor shareholdings are registered for Enel (23.6%), StMicroelectronics (28.2%), Terna (29.8%), Eni (32.3%), Leonardo (30.2%) and Snam (31.3%).

