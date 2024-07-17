The Secretary of Finance of the state government, Jesús Granillo, and the director of the State Housing Commission, Coesvi, José Antonio Chávez, reported that the advance payment of a debt held by the State Housing Commission, Coesvi, was carried out, which was acquired since 2010 for more than 832 million pesos.

The resources that the state spent for this exceeded 104 million pesos in order to remove the financial burden from Coesvi. Granillo pointed out that this will result in an estimated saving of more than 40 million pesos in interest over the two years that were the limit to pay this debt.

The director of the Commission pointed out that: “It gives the department a new viability to resume the promotion of social housing to compensate for the lack of housing supply in recent years,” he said.

He stressed that 60 percent of the budget for Coesvi was for the payment of said debt. The remaining amount was for the payment of personnel and payroll expenses.

“Owing money is always expensive, but failing to meet the needs of the people of Chihuahua is even more expensive,” said Chavez.