Firefighters extinguish the fire in a hotel that housed refugees from Ukraine. © Jens Büttner/dpa

A devastating fire at a shelter for Ukraine refugees in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania causes horror. The police suspect a political background.

Groß Strömkendorf – After the fire in an accommodation for Ukrainian refugees in Groß Strömkendorf near Wismar in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the police suspect a political background. The police headquarters in Rostock announced on Thursday that state security had taken over the investigation. The investigative group is supported by forces from the Wismar Criminal Police Office.

The former Hotel “Schäfereck” burned down late Wednesday evening. According to the information, 14 refugees, mostly of Ukrainian origin, were in the thatched building at the time. Nobody got hurt. The competent public prosecutor’s office in Schwerin ordered the use of a fire expert. Initially, it is said to have burned from the outside of the building.

Ukraine escape: Accommodation in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania burns down – shortly after the swastika graffiti

During a visit to the scene of the fire on Thursday morning, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Minister of the Interior Christian level (SPD) pointed out that swastika graffiti had been discovered on the building on Monday. Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) wrote on Twitter: “People fleeing war need our protection and our support. We do not tolerate hate speech and violence!” If the suspicion of arson were confirmed, it would be “cruel”, she emphasized. Then there must be “hard consequences”.

The Vice President of the Rostock Police Headquarters, Michael Peters, was also dismayed. “Any attack on refugees or their shelters is also an attack on our core values. Such an attack is both staggering and unacceptable,” he said. The investigation into the fire has top priority.

Groß Strömkendorf is located near the Baltic Sea island of Poel, northeast of Wismar. An expert should now also clarify whether the building is in danger of collapsing. (dpa/AFP/fn)