If it is up to State Secretary Marnix van Rij (Tax and Tax Authorities, CDA), the role of commercial agencies that object on behalf of citizens to the WOZ value of their home will be limited. Van Rij confirms this Sunday on Twitter after reporting RTL News. To make the revenue model of these companies less attractive, the State Secretary wants to reduce the compensation and pay it directly to citizens in the future.

With the measures, Van Rij wants to relieve the municipalities, which have a lot of work and costs due to the many objections. Homeowners can object if they consider the estimated WOZ value to be too high, on the basis of which the tax they pay on their home is calculated. More and more often they call in a commercial company for this. In 2021, 48.1 percent of the 210,000 WOZ cases were initiated by such a company, writes ANP news agency based on figures from the Valuation Chamber provided by the Ministry of Finance. In 2019, that was still 36 percent. Total litigation costs rose from 12 million euros in 2019 to 18 million euros in 2021.

According to Van Rij, the average six hundred euros that the commercial companies earn per case won is not in proportion to the tax benefit. The agencies make so much money ‘on people’s backs’. According to the State Secretary, it is not the intention that public money should flow away to commercial parties in this way.

The measures should also apply to bpm, the purchase tax on cars and motorcycles, Van Rij writes in his tweet. ANP reports that he wants to inform the House of Representatives about his plans before the summer.