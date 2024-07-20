TASS: State Secretary – Deputy Minister Serko resigns from Russian Emergencies Ministry

State Secretary – Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations Lieutenant General Alexey Serko has resigned from the Ministry of Emergency Situations. This was reported by TASS citing a source in the security forces.

According to the agency’s source, Serko, who oversaw legislative activity at the ministry, interaction with government bodies, the State Duma and the Federation Council, submitted a report on leaving the Ministry of Emergency Situations of his own free will.