For the time being, new cars must run on electricity, eFuel or hydrogen from 2035. State Secretary Heijnen of Infrastructure and Water Management would prefer to see us comply with these new rules from 2030 onwards. A spokesperson for the Secretary of State told TopGear a while back. It now appears that hydrogen will play an important role in this endeavor.

The State Secretary attended the opening of a new hydrogen filling station in Amersfoort. There, Heijnen spoke with BMW, which parked the iX5 Hydrogen next to it, about the use of hydrogen in the Netherlands. ‘It is nice to see that there is so much enthusiasm for hydrogen. The Netherlands is fully engaged in an energy transition and hydrogen will be of indispensable value in this, also in mobility.’

This is also apparent from the new climate package that was recently presented. In this plan, the government has reserved 178 million euros for subsidies for hydrogen applications on the road and in inland shipping. ‘Ultimately, this remains a joint task that we are working on, together with entrepreneurs and companies,’ says Heijnen.

How many hydrogen filling stations are there in the Netherlands?

In any case, part of that money will not go to setting up filling stations with hydrogen. With the new station in Amersfoort, the counter now stands at fifteen hydrogen filling stations in the Netherlands. The goal is to eventually comply with a European Union plan. This states that a hydrogen filling station must be installed every 100 to 150 kilometers and at major urban nodes. This must be achieved in 2028.