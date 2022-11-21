Renzi and Belloni. Thesis reports and truths about the autogrill case only in 2037

Matthew Renzi in the updated version of his latest book “The monster“, returns to a delicate story that saw him as the protagonist, the famous match of 23 December 2020 in a autogrill of Fiano Romano with the secret service official Marco Mancini. Case raised by an investigation of the broadcast Reports of Rai Tre. “The Director of Secret Service Elizabeth Belloni decided in the spring of 2022 – Renzi reveals and Il Giornale reports – to oppose the state secret until the 2037 during the interrogation as a witness in the defensive investigations to which she was subjected following the strange Report-Autogrill affair. In light of this huge decision the truth on the events connected to the autogrill will be published only in 2037. But what the heck will be so big in the relationships related to the autogrill affair that it will be classified as a state secret until 2037?”.

The background revealed by Renzi – continues the Journal – immediately makes one think of another episode which featured protagonists Belloni And Renzi. These are the hot days of the negotiation to choose the successor of Sergio Mattarella. The center-right tries the paper of the president of the Senate Elisabetta Casellati in the first instance. The operation fails. At that point the negotiations between Matteo Salvini and Giuseppe Conte resumed. Lega and M5s they turn on Elizabeth’s name Belloniformer secretary general of the Farnesina, promoted by Mario Draghi a intelligence chief Italian. On the name of Belloni Enrico Letta and Giorgia Meloni also converge. The numbers are there: it’s almost done. Tick ​​the «variable Renzi» which blows up the plans of Salvini and Conte.

