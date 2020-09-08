The nationwide state search service Sputnik was shut down. This was seen by CNews.

FROM site the road for coming into search queries has disappeared. Now on the principle web page of “Sputnik” there are hyperlinks to different developments of the “Search Portal Sputnik” firm – trusted and company browsers, an analytical system and a distribution package for company search with machine studying.

In keeping with CNews, greater than two billion rubles had been spent on the venture.

The query of the doable closure of Sputnik was raised again in 2017. Even then it turned clear that the search engine didn’t acquire reputation, occupying an insignificant share of the market, and passed off solely as a technical venture.

The home service and search state platform “Sputnik” was introduced on the St. Petersburg Worldwide Financial Discussion board in 2014. The principle investor within the venture is Rostelecom.