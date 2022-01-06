Home page world

The incidence in Lower Saxony is increasing rapidly. The ministry reported nearly 30,000 vaccine breakthroughs. Weil and Drosten are promoting the booster vaccination against Omikron.

Hanover – The corona incidence is also in on January 6, 2022 Lower Saxony again increased sharply. The Dashboard of the Robert Koch Institute showed an incidence value of 214.8. The day before, the RKI had reported a seven-day incidence of 195.3 corona cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Meanwhile, the state’s Ministry of Health registered almost 30,000 vaccination breakthroughs by the end of December 2021.

Corona hotspots in Lower Saxony: three regions with an incidence of over 500 – 11 deaths related to Covid-19

While the politics Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and the Corona experts about Omikron, tougher measures and the new one Corona variant B.1.640.2 from Cameroon, which was discovered in France* was, discuss, three districts are the focus of incidence in Lower Saxony. The corona hotspots are Delmenhorst with an incidence of 537 (previous day: 383), the district of Verden with a seven-day incidence of 532 (previous day: 505) and the district of Osterholz with a value of 529.

According to the RKI, Lower Saxony recorded 5051 new corona infections and eleven other deaths in connection with Covid-19.

Corona in Lower Saxony: the state reports almost 30,000 vaccination breakthroughs – 909 Covid sufferers had to go to hospital

Furthermore, the health department in Lower Saxony has put the exact number of previous corona vaccination breakthroughs at 28,977. In addition, 9545 fully vaccinated people who showed no symptoms were added. Of the patients with breakthroughs in vaccination, 909 Covid sufferers had to be treated in the hospital, 164 of them in the intensive care unit.

277 people died from Covid-19 infection, even though they had received the basic vaccination, the ministry said. No information was available on possible previous illnesses of those affected.

Effectiveness of the corona vaccines: Vaccine breakthroughs are very rare in Lower Saxony

How effective are the corona vaccines? Reports of symptomatic illnesses from Covid-19 despite primary immunization can quickly create uncertainty and are often part of larger discussions. However, measured against the large number of corona vaccinations, vaccination breakthroughs in Lower Saxony are very rare.

While that Hamburg-based UKE carried out a corona study on possible organ damage in the event of a corona infection published despite a mild course, the Ministry of Health also announced numbers on vaccination damage on request. According to this, 530 possible vaccine damage was reported to the State Health Office last year for all vaccines. In 81 cases death was given as a possible consequence, in 13 cases permanent damage was mentioned.

Omikron is replacing delta mutation in Lower Saxony as the predominant corona variant

As early as Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the state government around Prime Minister Stephan Weil announced that Omikron the delta mutation as the predominant corona variant in Lower Saxony has replaced. A development that the virologist Christian Drosten and other corona experts such as Hendrik Streeck had foreseen a few weeks ago.

The Lower Saxony Corona crisis team has now confirmed these assumptions. Because in the past week, around 70 percent of the corona tests examined were the corona variant Omicron has been proven, said the head of the Corona crisis team, Heiger Scholz, on Tuesday in Hanover. A total of around 1400 tests were examined for the variants – the Corona variant Omikron was found in a little more than 1000 cases.

Prime Minister Stephan Weil already advertised a booster vaccination in December 2021 in order to decisively oppose the Corona variant Omikron. © Moritz Frankenberg | dpa

It was precisely against this background that Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil, with a view to the spread of the Corona variant Omikron, clearly spoke out in favor of the booster vaccinations as early as December: “The first and second vaccinations alone do not provide sufficient protection against Omikron. (…) The importance of booster vaccinations is now all the greater. “

Head of the Corona crisis team at Omikron in Lower Saxony: “Almost nothing else to give” – RKI points out inaccurate figures

The head of the Corona crisis team, Heiger Scholz, said on Tuesday in Hanover about the further Omikron development in Lower Saxony: “One can assume that there will probably be almost nothing else this week than the Omikron variant, at the latest in the next week or the week after that. “

However, the RKI continues to point out that the numbers of new infections, deaths and the seven-day incidence are not an accurate representation of the epidemiological situation, as fewer people would have tested themselves over the holidays and thus possibly fewer new infections with Covid-19 and the Numbers that were reported to the health authorities are not the exact Corona picture neither in Lower Saxony nor in Germany to draw.

Corona expert Christian Drosten speaks plain text about Omikron: “We are pretty unprotected”

Against the background that Omikron is increasingly establishing itself as the predominant Corona variant in Germany, virologist Christian Drosten also commented on the podcast on January 4, 2022 at NDR. According to the Corona expert, the “triple vaccination makes the difference,” said the virologist in his podcast at NDR.

He was referring to a study from Denmark *. Accordingly, with the omicron variant, double-vaccinated people have the same risk of becoming infected as unvaccinated people. With triple vaccinations, however, the risk drops by a full 54 percent. “The double vaccination will probably do less of a job in controlling the spread at Omikron. We’re pretty unprotected there, ”said Drosten.

Christian Drosten on Omikron in Germany: Concentrating on booster vaccinations is correct and important

Consequently, according to Christian Drosten, the strong focus on booster vaccinations in Germany is right and important. Looking at previous observations, according to which Omikron presumably causes milder disease processes, Drosten said: “I think you can now say that this is the case.”

Collected data indicated that with Omicron infections, a smaller proportion of those infected have to go to hospital. Nevertheless it is still in the room that the Booster vaccination is not permanent against the Omikron* shooter.

Omikron study from Great Britain: Drosten points to “gain from two vaccinations to three vaccinations” in the case of the corona variant

In the “NDR” podcast, Drosten again referred to an Omikron study by Imperial College London that was carried out shortly before Christmas. According to this, the risk of hospitalization with an Omicron infection is up to 30 percent lower than with the Delta variant. For people who have been vaccinated twice, the risk drops by 34 percent, and for people with a booster vaccination by as much as 63 percent. In the case of the unvaccinated who become infected with the Omikron variant, this risk drops by at least 24 percent. In view of the “many unvaccinated people that we unfortunately have in Germany”, this is good news, according to Drosten. However, courses of varying severity are inevitably to be expected and the all-clear is not appropriate.

Corona: the virologist Christian Drosten in front of the Marienburg. (Kreiszeitung.de-Montage) © Michael Kappeler / Julian Stratenschulte / dpa

In addition, the positive effect of the booster vaccination is clearly shown here: “The gain not vaccinated to two times vaccinated is only ten percent more, but the gain from twice vaccinated to three times vaccinated is then almost doubled.” In view of the rapid spread of Omikron The virologist predicted that the Corona variant would now quickly “take over the business” and will also dominate in Germany at the end of January. In this country, it is currently assumed that the Omicron infection rate will double by around four days. Drosten thus confirmed his statement from an interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”: “Omikron makes the rules.”

Corona in Germany: The seven-day incidence is increasing nationwide – federal states in the north are particularly affected

In addition, the Robert Koch Institute again reported a significant increase in the official nationwide seven-day incidence. The RKI explained that the seven-day incidence of new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants on Thursday morning was 285.9. The incidence value has been increasing every day since the end of December. The federal states in the north and east are particularly affected by the again worsening corona situation in Germany.

While Bremen with 713.7 the highest corona incidence in Germany followed by Brandenburg (435.9) and Berlin (416.9), directly Hamburg (409.8) and Schleswig-Holstein (405.5). The health authorities in Germany reported 64,340 new corona infections to the RKI within 24 hours. The day before, the RKI had reported 58,912 new Covid 19 infections. In total, there were 443 new deaths in connection with a corona infection nationwide.

New corona rules in the wake of Omikron: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach pleads for stricter contact restrictions

The increasing incidence and spread of the Corona variant Omikron also call Health Minister Karl Lauterbach to the scene. The SPD politician promised new corona rules and tougher contact restrictions. “Unfortunately, tightening will be necessary to counter the heavy wave that is coming our way,” said the SPD politician on Wednesday to the editorial network Germany (RND) in view of the upcoming Corona summit on Friday, January 7, 2022.

In this context, epidemiologist Hajo Zeeb reported before the federal-state meeting about the importance of corona tests in the event of a possible shortening of the quarantine there. Previous findings suggest that the majority of the transmission probability with the Omikron variant lies in the first seven days after infection, explained the expert from the Leibniz Institute for Prevention Research and Epidemiology in Bremen.

Corona expert Hajo Zeeb speaks out against quarantine of boosted people

If you introduce a PCR test or two quick tests here, “it could be a way to end the isolation of infected people earlier and thus get off the long 14 days”. The same could apply to quarantine of contact persons, Zeeb continues. To do without quarantine for boosted people “shouldn’t be a good idea”.

US researchers recently warned Omikron of new symptoms – also with a view to prevention. Ultimately, Omikron is classified as roughly 2.5 to 3.5 times more contagious than Delta.