The State Prosecutor has made it clear that there is no crime in an act committed in good faith that causes harm to another person when providing assistance.

The Public Prosecution indicated, through a tweet that it posted on its social media accounts, that according to Article 53 bis of the Federal Penal Code, there is no crime in an act committed in good faith that causes harm to another person when providing assistance or relief to him, in cases that require urgent intervention. In order to save his life, or to avoid any damages to the integrity of his body, or to limit those damages.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s keenness to promote legal culture among all members of society.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

