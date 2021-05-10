The State Prosecutor stated that it is not permissible to hold fireworks shows without a permit.

The Public Prosecution indicated, through a tweet that it posted on its accounts on social media, that according to Article 36 Decree-Law No. 17 of 2019 regarding weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and dangerous materials, fireworks displays may not be held without permission from the licensing authority, in accordance with the provisions specified by the regulation. The implementation of this decree-law, and Article 59 of the same decree-law stipulates that anyone who violates this will be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than fifty thousand dirhams or either of these two penalties.

The State Prosecutor said that publishing this information comes within the framework of its continuous campaign to enhance legal culture among members of society, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

