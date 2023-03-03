The State Public Prosecution made it clear, through a film material that it published on its accounts on social media, that the investigation and inference procedures are confidential and may not be disclosed.

The Public Prosecution indicated that, according to Article 67 of Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2022 issuing the Code of Criminal Procedures, the investigation procedures themselves and the results they yield are considered secrets, and members of the Public Prosecution Office and their assistants of clerks, experts and others who are related to the investigation or attend it because of their job or profession must Failure to disclose them, and whoever violates this shall be punished with the penalty prescribed for the crime of divulging secrets. The minutes of inference shall be treated with the same confidentiality.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.