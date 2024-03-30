The Public Prosecution’s Criminal Information Center, “Wa’i”, explained, through a film material that was published on social media sites, the punishment for hate speech.

The center stated that, according to Article 7 of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2023 regarding combating discrimination, hatred and extremism, hate speech is every statement or action that would incite discord, strife, or discrimination between individuals or groups..

The Center explained that anyone who commits an act that would incite hate speech by any means of expression or by using any means shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than (500,000) dirhams and no more than (1,000,000) dirhams, or one of these two penalties..

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society and to publish all new and updated legislation in the country through the Criminal Media Center “Wa’i”, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of the law as a way of life..