The State Public Prosecution explained, through a film published on its social media accounts, the punishment for the crime of begging.

The Public Prosecution indicated that, in accordance with Article 475 of Federal Decree Law No. 31 of 2021 promulgating the Crimes and Penal Code, anyone who commits the crime of begging through begging with the aim of obtaining a benefit shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding 3 months and a fine of not less than five thousand dirhams. Material or in kind, in any form or means.

It is considered an aggravating circumstance if the crime of begging is committed in the following circumstances:

– If the beggar is of sound build or has a visible means of living.

– If the beggar had faked injuries or permanent disabilities, or pretended to perform a service for others, or used any other means of deception and deception with the intention of influencing others to gain their sympathy.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, disseminate all new and updated legislation in the country through the Criminal Media Awareness Center, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.