The State Public Prosecution clarified, through a film published today on its social media accounts under the Criminal Media Center “Waa’i”, the penalty for calling for and promoting fundraising without a license.

The Public Prosecution indicated that, in accordance with Article 46 of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and electronic crimes, anyone who establishes Or managed or supervised a website or published information on the computer network or any information technology means to call for or promote the collection of donations without a license approved by the competent authority or in violation of the terms of this license.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.