The State Public Prosecution stated that Article No. 54 of Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2019 regarding weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and dangerous materials stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than one hundred thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties for anyone who commits a crime without a license Trading in fireworks, importing, exporting, manufacturing or bringing them into and out of the country.

And the Public Prosecution indicated – through a film material that it published through its accounts on social media – that the legislator stipulated in the first article of the decree-law that explosives are a chemical compound or a mixture of different chemical compounds that interact with each other when exposed to factors prepared as an energizing force in the production of pressure and heat at a certain speed. Lead to impact or damage the surrounding area, including fireworks.

Article 3 of the Decree-Law stipulates that explosives may not be acquired, possessed, possessed, carried, imported, exported, re-exported, transited, phased shipped, traded in, manufactured, repaired, transported or disposed of in any manner except after obtaining a license. A license or permit for this from the licensing authority or the concerned authority, in accordance with the provisions of this Decree-Law.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to promote legal culture among members of society, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.