Mazatlán.- Sinaloa will be the first state in the country to launch a new goodfishing with its own resources, informed the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, during his visit to Mazatlán, where he participated in the presentation of the book, For a progressive democracy, whose author is Cuauhtemoc Cardenas.

The state president assured that they will support fishermen in the acquisition of fishing gear, in addition to the fact that they are integrating an agenda with the aquaculture sector.

Double fishing support

Rocha Moya added that the Bienpesca that the state will grant is aimed above all at coastal fishermen so that they can acquire fuel after the elimination of the subsidy granted by the federal government.

They contemplate benefiting 35,000 riverside residents, whose support will be delivered at times other than the federal Bienpesca.

“We already have the resource, the deputies have already approved it, they are two different supports“, he claimed.

He said that they will also allocate resources for the purchase of marine engines and to fix the fishing fields that are marginalized and forgotten.

They repair schools

In another context, he added that they will exert 100 million pesos to attend to the schools that were vandalized during the pandemic. “We are already attending to all the vandalized schools in the state”assured.

In favor of the mask

The state governor ruled that citizens must continue to wear the mask out of respect for others.

He considered that outdoors it is possible to be without the mask, however, in closed areas it must be used so as not to affect the rights of third parties; “We must use it when we are among people,” he added.