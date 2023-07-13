officers of the State Police repels aggression by civilians armed in the center of Teocaltiche, after this, they seized homemade incendiary devices, long weapons and drugs.

It was this Wednesday, July 12, that the State Public Security Secretariat reported that the officers were attacked on Juárez Avenue, at the intersection with Juan Pablo II Boulevard, in the downtown area.

The officers repelled the aggression, while the criminals managed to enter a home and escape through the rooftops.

However, Inside the house, magazines stocked for large-caliber weapons were locatedas well as two 7.62×39 caliber long weapons with useful shots at the caliber.

In addition, transparent plastic bags with crystalline granules, corresponding to the drug known as crystal, which gave an estimated weight of one kilogram and a bucket with ten crafted incendiary devices.

The insured was made available to the corresponding ministerial authorities so that the respective investigation folder can be integrated.

It is worth mentioning that yesterday there were two highway blockades with vehicles set on fire in Lagos de Moreno and Encarnación de Díaz, municipalities also in the Altos Norte region. In addition, last week a car bomb was located in Teocaltiche.

