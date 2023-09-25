Forget your canine companion in the transporter and patrol box, agent of the Aguascalientes State Police, the dog died due to heat stroke.

The police dog called ‘Christmas Eve’ was an agent trained to detect drugs, It was gifted by Miami County in the United States and was valued at 10 thousand dollars.

The events occurred when the state agent went to the Independence Day parade rehearsal with the dog, however, upon returning to the police base, the uniformed man forgot to put it down.

The officer left ‘Christmas Eve’ inside his carrier and in the back of patrol car number 257 for hours, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It was not until the roll call that the uniformed officers noticed the absence of the dog, So they asked the human companion on Christmas Eve, who realized that he left the dog in the carrier.

When going to look for the dogthe uniformed men realized that ‘Christmas Eve’ no longer had life, He died from heat stroke.

The State Public Security Secretariat has not commented on this negligence that cost the life of a dog that was also considered of high value due to its training.

(With information from Patrol 790