Three citizens were wounded by gunshots after demonstrating against the State Police in Teocaltiche, after assuring that they are in collusion with organized crime.

The protesters attacked officers with stones who responded with bullets, the three wounded were transferred to receive medical attention.

The dissatisfied expressed their rejection of the State Police “the only thing we want is for the ‘Unica’ to no longer come, we want the Army and the National Guard,” a woman who preserved her identity told Milenio.

In videos broadcast on social networks, citizens can be seen throwing objects at the officers, later the firearm detonations so the civilians disperse.

Videos of the injured, receiving medical attention or supported by other subjects, were also published.

A subject was wounded by two shots in the chest, another man in the foot and one more in the arm, Milenio said.

For its part, the Secretary of State Public Security reported on Friday, May 19, that they were victims of an attack in the center of the municipality but omitted that they shot at civilians.

