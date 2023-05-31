State police confronted protesters that blocked Vallarta avenue at the height of Allende street, with the aim of demand the location of Sandra Anali Ramírez Hernández.

According to the media, they were at least 300 people who gathered to demand that the young woman be locatedso they closed the circulation.

In videos shared on social networks, the uniformed men walking in formation against the citizens, which provoked shoving and hitting.

Augustine, the Sandra’s father was detained by state officials who released him after a few minutes, as documented by Mural.

The version of the Ministry of Public Security is that the citizens omitted the indication to reopen circulation.

“(…) a group of citizens kept circulation obstructed, so after repeated attempts to dialogue and with the intention of reaching agreements where respect for the rights of third parties was maintained so as not to interrupt the communication channel, it was its reopening is necessary,” said the SSPE.

State Police evict protesters who demand the location of the young Sanda Anali who disappeared on May 29 in Zapopan

They clarified that there were no detainees, for its part, the Zapopan Police Station also denied the arrests.

Sandra Anali disappeared on May 29 in the Lomas Universidad neighborhood after leaving her home to work. As particular signs, she has moles on her nose, chest and middle back, a wart on her middle back, a scar on her abdomen and a burn on her left hand.

Person Search Commission of the State of Jalisco

