The country’s pilgrims went this evening to Muzdalifah after performing the Great Pillar after standing on the level of Arafat with the guests of Rahman from different countries of the world. .

Dr. Muhammad Matar Al-Kaabi, Head of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office, confirmed that the country’s pilgrims were fine and were transported from Arafat to Muzdalifah with ease, in implementation of the plan adopted by the office in cooperation with the concerned authorities in the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The country’s pilgrims expressed their satisfaction and happiness at what they found of the high level of Equipment and services.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Kaabi appreciated the efforts made by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving the pilgrims of all kinds, who came from every deep valley.

Dr. Mohammed Matar Al-Kaabi raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and to Their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, asking God Almighty to perpetuate them abundantly Health and wellness, and to the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations, with goodness and blessings.