State Petri Ekman was elected the new Chairman of the Board of the state credit institution Finnvera

The state-owned credit institution made appointment decisions at the Annual General Meeting.

State Finnvera, the export financier, has appointed new people to its Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting.

As the new Chairman of the Board will begin Petri Ekman. In addition, he was elected as a new member of the Board at the Annual General Meeting Hannu Jaatinen.

The CEO will continue as the first Deputy Chairman of Finnvera’s Board of Directors Antti Neimala and as second vice-president, the general manager Terhi Järvikare. As members continue Ritva Laukkanen, Pirkko Rantanen-Kervinen and Antti Zitting.

Last year, Finnvera’s result was a loss of almost EUR 1.2 billion loan loss provisions for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations because of.

The Group’s final result was a loss of EUR 748 million, while EUR 349 ​​million of the losses were covered by the State Guarantee Fund. A large part of the loss provisions was related to the miserable situation of cruise companies in the interest rate crisis.

Finnvera is a state – owned credit institution whose main task is to finance and guarantee the export projects of Finnish companies. It can finance other companies according to certain criteria.

During the interest rate pandemic, Finnvera’s role has been emphasized not only in exports but also in financing small and medium-sized enterprises. Overall, the financing granted by Finnvera increased by 70 per cent to EUR 1.7 billion last year. The chapter includes all financing, including export credits granted.

Finnvera granted EUR 2.9 billion in export guarantees and special guarantees for large companies’ export transactions and EUR 1.1 billion in export credits. According to Finnvera, decisions on new large export projects decreased.

At the end of the year, the liability portfolio of export guarantees and special guarantees for the Large Companies business was EUR 22 billion.