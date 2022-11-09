The state pension age will increase to 67 years and three months in 2028. The cabinet will announce this today. The increase is the result of new forecasts from Statistics Netherlands (CBS). This shows that the Dutch are on average getting older.

The law states that the state pension age increases as life expectancy increases. At the moment people receive state pension when they are 66 years and 7 months, next year it will be three months later. From 2024, the retirement date will be 67 years. It has also been decided that 67 will remain the age limit for subsequent years. But in 2028 that will come to an end and another three months will be added.

According to the CBS Dutch people who turn 65 in 2028 will live on average for 21.05 years until their death. This means that the life expectancy of this group is more than 1.5 years higher than the people who turned 65 in 2021. It has been agreed in the law that for every year that people live longer on average, they must work eight months longer. In fact, each year of living longer meant retiring a year later. However, due to agreements in the pension agreement, that pace has been reduced somewhat. See also Editorial | The European Union is in Hungary's case against Hungary

Minister Carola Schouten (Pensions) will send a letter to the House later today about the consequences of the increased life expectancy.

