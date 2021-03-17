M.or more than a year after the racially motivated attack in Hanau, the parliamentarians in the Hessian state parliament debated possible consequences. MEPs from both the government factions and the opposition campaigned for further clarification of the circumstances and more prevention against racist terror. At first the question remained open, with which bodies should be clarified, for example, why the police emergency number was overloaded on the night of the crime or why Tobias R. had a gun license.

The 43-year-old German shot nine people with foreign roots in several locations in the city in the Rhine-Main area on the evening of February 19, 2020, before allegedly killing his mother and then himself.

15-point paper against right-wing extremist violence

“Without comprehensive clarification and transparency, no lost trust can be regained,” said SPD parliamentary group leader Nancy Faeser. “Because the relatives finally need answers to the many agonizing questions they have been asking themselves for over a year.” Faeser promoted a 15-point paper against right-wing extremist violence. Among other things, the Social Democrats want to start educating about democracy in kindergarten, set up a chair against racism and expand programs for right-wing extremists to drop out.

The CDU interior expert Christian Heinz said that the Hanau deed was a “turning point”. The victims would not be forgotten, he insisted. In addition, it is an order to further clarify the act. The chairman of the Greens parliamentary group Mathias Wagner said: “We are also obliged to the victims’ families to deal with their questions about the night of the crime and the circumstances of the crime.”

Even after the Federal Public Prosecutor’s final report, points would remain open, said Wagner. “That is why the country must provide further clarification.” Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) has already promised this to the families of the victims. “Let’s consider together how this can best be done,” said Wagner. “Let us also consider the proposal to set up an independent commission. We are open to this debate. “

“February 19 initiative” is sharply criticized

For months, the survivors of the victims of the attack have been urging a complete clarification of the crime and its background. They accuse the authorities of “failure” before, during and after the crime. Above all, the question for them is why the delusional Tobias R. was allowed to own weapons. According to their ideas, this should clarify an independent commission. Sharp criticism on the part of the “February 19th Initiative”, in which several victim families had come together, was also about the police and official procedures on the night of the crime.

According to a statement published on the initiative’s homepage, “a mixture of excessive demands, ignorance and even racist behavior” has emerged here.

It also refers to the capacity bottlenecks on the emergency call of the responsible police headquarters in Southeast Hesse, which Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU) had only admitted a few weeks ago. Dealing with relatives is also criticized. The bereaved had complained that they were only allowed to see the victims after the autopsy and had not previously been asked for their consent to this procedure.

Indictments and public pressure

“Politicians are talking about a” turning point after Hanau “, but nothing will change with warm words and empty promises,” said the families in the statement. Only a critical and relentless reappraisal with concrete consequences in practice can prevent future racist murder. “To continue with indictments and public pressure is our only way to turn the Hanau murders into a real turning point and thus to force a” caesura from below “.”

The leader of the FDP parliamentary group René Rock renewed the call of the liberals for a commission of inquiry to fight extremism and to strengthen democracy. “In the first step, which unfortunately has not yet been completed, the crime itself has to be fully investigated,” he explained.

“The political murder of Walter Lübcke and the racially motivated attack in Hanau are a turning point for Hesse and Germany,” said AfD parliamentary group leader Robert Lambrou. But the measures proposed by the SPD parliamentary group are “far too one-sided and completely excessive”. The group leader of the Left, Janine Wissler, said the danger from right-wing threats, violence and terror had increased sharply since 2014. “Hesse is involved with the murder of Dr. Walter Lübcke, the attacks in Wächtersbach and the terror in Hanau were particularly badly affected. “