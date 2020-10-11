Vienna just works differently than the rest of Austria. The SPÖ is just ahead, the ÖVP is well below the polls and the FPÖ is falling.

VIENNA taz | In the municipal council and state elections on Sunday, Austria’s capital is resisting the federal trend. According to initial projections, the SPÖ, which has ruled since 1945, just grew from 39.6 to 41.7 percent. For Mayor Michael Ludwig, who had inherited the office three years ago from his popular predecessor Michael Häupl, this was a first test.

The ÖVP, which governs the federal government, remained below its capabilities under Gernot Blümel, who was also finance minister as a part-time job. 18.7 percent means a doubling of the result of 2015 (9.24 percent), but is well below the values ​​that surveys had seen a few months ago.

The expected fiasco set it for the right-wing FPÖ, which had called a mayoral duel five years ago. After the Ibiza affair and expense scandals around ex-party leader Heinz-Christian Strache, it fell to 7.5 percent. Compared to the record result of 2015, they have lost more than two thirds of their voters. That is a minus of 23.3 percentage points. The new Viennese party leader Dominik Nepp had taken the usual anti-migration fearful slogans in the style of “SPÖ, ÖVP & Greens: ISLAM” to extremes.

Red-green, good for the city

The performance of the Greens, who have been co-governing as junior partners for ten years and have left clear scent marks with meeting areas and a 365-euro annual ticket for public transport, is not particularly spectacular. Under the new boss Birgit Hebein, they were able to increase from 11.8 to 14.6 percent. In the National Council elections a year ago they were still 21 percent in Vienna. “If it’s true, that’s the best result of all time,” said Green City Councilor David Ellensohn in an initial reaction: “Red-Green for the city was good, is good and will be good.”

A possible coalition partner would also be the liberal Neos, who rose from 7 to 8.1 percent and thus give up the smallest possible majority buyer. The recently largely unknown Christoph Wiederkehr showed himself to be surprisingly quick-witted on television and positioned his party as a breath of fresh air in the town hall. The Neos stand for a more dynamic school and impulses for the economy away from the encrusted chambers that are dominated by the ÖVP.

Strache’s fate depends on the voting cards

It was not yet clear on Sunday evening whether Heinz-Christian Strache would make it to the town hall. Surveys found it within the fluctuation range just above or below the five percent threshold. His political abstinence after the turquoise-blue government burst in the wake of the Ibiza video in May 2019 had only lasted a few months. He found four like-minded comrades in the Vienna City Council who turned their backs on the FPÖ and formed their own faction as Team HC Strache.

As a candidate for a party represented in the city parliament, he was also allowed to take part in all TV discussions and elephant rounds. As a welcome crocodile, he also enjoyed disproportionate media attention, which rarely confronted him with the shame of Ibiza.

Strache’s fate depends on the voting cards, which were included in the extrapolation but will only be counted on Monday. In view of the fear of corona infection in the polling station, more than 30 percent of those eligible to vote made use of the postal vote. Postponements of individual mandates are therefore possible. As expected, Mayor Michael Ludwig left open who he wanted to get as a coalition partner in an initial statement.