State ownership policy | Juha Sipilä’s “balance sheets to work” will go down in history once and for all

The government plans to quickly merge the Climate Fund and two other investment companies into a new company owned by Teollisuussijoitut. At the same time, the Juha Sipilä government’s idea of ​​putting the state’s balance sheet to work more efficiently will go down in history.

Government plans to clean up the state’s multi-colored field of investment companies quickly. The board program states that Ilmastorahasto, Business Finland Venture Capital and Oppiva Invest will be merged into the ownership of Teollisuussijoitut, or Tesi.

The merger is planned to be implemented as early as next spring. At the same time, the Neste shares transferred to the Climate Fund’s capital will be returned to the government office, i.e. to the ownership of the ownership steering unit.

According to the government program, the government’s goal is to enhance the state’s capital investment activities. The number of investment companies has gradually increased, as each government and party has had its own favorite children. Centralizing the funds would make investment activities and administration more efficient.

Minister of Economic Affairs by Wille Rydman by merging, we want to create a more efficient work tool than before to accelerate the growth of companies.

“With the merger, the resulting company will be given a stronger industrial policy task focused on the growth and renewal of the economy and the promotion of investments,” Rydman says by email.

As part of Tesi, the new investment company is also supposed to ensure that Finnish companies benefit from the EU funding available.

New the ownership control of the investment company is in the Ministry of Labor and Economy, while several ministries have been involved in the control of the Climate Fund. Oppiva Invest has operated under the Board of Education.

The Climate Fund began operations in 2020 Juha Sipilä on the basis of Vake, the State development company established by the government. Vake was founded in 2016 to implement Sipilä’s idea of ​​putting the state’s balance sheet to work more efficiently. Valuable Neste shares owned by the state were given to Vake as capital.

At first, the company was envisioned to play a very independent role, but investment decisions were eventually subjected to political control. In the years of zero interest rates, there wasn’t really a shortage of investment capital, and Vake didn’t make any investments in the end.

Next the government turned Vake into the Climate Fund, whose mission was to support the green transition.

By August 2023, the Climate Fund had made 22 financing decisions worth a total of 165 million euros. Now the independent existence of the Climate Fund will also cease, meaning that Sipilä’s creation will be ditched once and for all. CEO of the Climate Fund Paula Laine already announced in June that he was resigning.

According to Rydman, transforming Vake into Climate Fund did not essentially change the company itself. It is therefore intended to formulate a clearer goal for the operations of the company that is now being created.

To the new one Business Finland Venture Capital, founded in 2014, which has invested in start-up companies through venture capital funds offering risk financing, would also be included in the company. Its purpose has been to contribute to the development of the financial market for early-stage growth companies in Finland.

Oppiva Invest, on the other hand, was founded in 2020 to lend to companies that promote teaching solutions for vocational education and training exports.

The government intends to have the reform prepared and submitted to the parliament for approval by next summer.

According to the government program record, the intention is to at least clarify the integration of Finnfundink into the whole. Finnfund finances development cooperation projects, i.e. its task is very different from that of capital investors. Therefore, the merger is unlikely to proceed in that regard.