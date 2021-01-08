Russian state-owned companies will be obliged to publish information on the achievement of key performance indicators of their work. This on Friday, January 8, reported on the website Russian government…

“State-owned companies will publish information on the achievement of key performance indicators (KPIs), reflecting the effectiveness of their work. The decree on this was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, ”the statement reads.

The document contains requirements for the form and content of such reports. In particular, a prerequisite will be the inclusion of a list of key performance indicators and the procedure for their calculation, planned and actual indicators, reasons for deviations from the set values.

The state-owned companies will start publishing such reports from 2021.

Such measures were taken as part of the reform of development institutions announced by Mikhail Mishustin on November 23.

“This will make development institutions more effective and reorient them towards achieving national development goals approved by the presidential decree,” the head of government said at a meeting with the vice-premiers.

Alexei Martynov, director of the Institute of the Newest States, said that optimization of development institutions will help modernize the management system of institutions and more efficiently spend budget funds.

At the end of November, as part of these transformations, the Russian government decided to abolish eight structures.