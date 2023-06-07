The state oil company of the United Arab Emirates, Adnoc, was able to access emails from the organization of the COP28 climate conference. That reports the British newspaper The Guardian Wednesday. Adnoc would also have advised employees of the climate conference on how to respond to questions from the media. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, also chairman of COP28, is the owner of Adnoc.

The Guardian stumbled upon the link between the two organizations by chance. The newspaper emailed questions to the COP28 office and received a message back that read “Adnoc classification: internal,” while Adnoc had not previously been mentioned in the emails. After the newspaper asked why the messages contained this text, the COP28 office replied that it had “requested input from various subject matter experts, including Adnoc”.

At the request of The Guardian technical analysts then examined whether the two offices shared an IT system. The COP28 office claims it operates independently, but according to The Guardian this was not the case. The organizations appeared to share the same servers; Adnoc servers were involved in both sending and receiving emails from the COP28 office.

One analyst found that “the oil company could see all the emails they sent.” After these findings, a COP28 spokesperson said against The Guardian that the company had switched to other servers.

Scandal

In November, governments in Dubai will meet at the UN summit to make agreements to reduce climate change. The COP28 summit has already received much criticism for appointing Sultan Al-Jaber, the head of Adnoc, as chairman. Discovered at the end of May The Guardian and the Center for Climate Reporting organization that several passages on the sultan’s Wikipedia page had been edited to polish his image.

Bas Eickhout, MEP on behalf of GroenLinks, states that the presidency of the United Arab Emirates, which have interests in the continued existence of the fossil industry, “could not go well and is already not going well”. French MEP Manon Aubry also calls the findings an “absolute scandal”. “An oil and gas company has found its way into the core of an organization that must coordinate the phase-out of oil and gas. It is as if a tobacco multinational oversees the work of the World Health Organization.”