US President Joe Biden warned Israel against using humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza as “leverage” in his State of the Union address to Congress in Washington. “Humanitarian aid must not be a secondary consideration or a means of pressure,” Biden said on Thursday (local time). Protecting and saving innocent lives must be a priority. Biden further repeated his call for an immediate six-week ceasefire.

Biden denounced a dramatic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, promised further aid to the people there and called on Israel's leadership to better protect civilians. “More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of whom are not members of Hamas,” Biden told the two chambers of the US Congress. Children have become orphans, people have lost their homes and been displaced. Many are without food, water and medicine. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Biden urgently appealed to the Israeli leadership to make its contribution to the humanitarian care of the Palestinian civilian population: “Israel must allow more aid deliveries to Gaza and ensure that humanitarian aid workers do not get caught in the crossfire,” warned the Democrat.

Biden: Must stand up to Putin

Biden also commented on the war in Ukraine. The US President wants to continue to defy Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin. “My message to President Putin, who I have known for a long time, is simple: We will not run away,” Biden said. “If anyone in this room thinks that Putin is going after Ukraine, that is wrong. I assure you he won’t,” the Democrat warned.







Biden is once again calling on Congress to release further US aid to the country attacked by Russia. “Ukraine can stop Putin. If we stand by Ukraine and supply the weapons,” said the 81-year-old. Ukraine is not asking for US soldiers and he will not send any, the US President emphasized. The Republicans wanted the United States to abandon its leadership role in the world.

Biden doesn't want to demonize immigration

When it comes to migration, which is an important issue in the election campaign, Biden does not want to follow the policies of his predecessor Donald Trump. “I will not separate families,” he said. Biden said he would not ban people from entering the country because of their faith. Just a week after taking office, Trump imposed an entry ban for people from several predominantly Muslim countries, causing horror around the world. The Republican also had families who had come to the USA illegally taken into custody for the entire duration of their asylum or immigration process. Referring to a recent statement by Trump, Biden continued: “I will not demonize immigrants and say they are poison in the blood of our country.”

The ultra-right MP Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly interrupted the speech. Among other things, she wore a pin that commemorated Laken Riley, a student who was killed in her home state of Georgia. The case recently attracted national attention because the main suspect is a Venezuelan who, according to US authorities, entered the US illegally. “Laken Riley, an innocent young woman killed by an illegal — that’s right,” Biden said. But how many of the thousands of people are killed by people who are not in the country without a residence permit, Biden continued. “I would like to tell your parents that they are in my heart, I have lost children myself. I understand that,” Biden said to Riley’s parents.







“Threats to democracy must be averted”

Biden also called for people to defend democracy in the USA with all their might. “The threat to democracy must be averted,” said the 81-year-old. “My predecessor and some of you here are trying to bury the truth about January 6th,” he said, referring to Donald Trump and the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters took over the House of Representatives Stormed the capital Washington.

Biden addresses his age

“Throughout my career I’ve been told time and time again that I’m too young and too old. Young or old, I have always known what endures,” Biden said. It is America's idea that everyone is created equal and deserves to be treated equally throughout life. “We never fully lived up to this idea, but we never moved away from it either. And I won’t move away from her now.”

Biden's age is considered his biggest liability in the current presidential election campaign. The Democrat entered the White House in 2021 as the oldest president ever and wants to run for another term in the November election. If he were elected again, he would be 86 years old at the end of his second term. In parts of the population and in Biden's own party, enthusiasm for his re-election campaign is therefore limited.

The Democrat regularly makes headlines with blunders and slips of the tongue. Biden was therefore under particular observation during the long and highly regarded State of the Union speech, which this time fell in the middle of the presidential election campaign.

Competitors from the Republican ranks, especially Biden's likely challenger in the November election, his predecessor Donald Trump, make extensive use of such faux pas to question Biden's mental and physical fitness – even if Trump himself is only four years younger and himself regularly makes embarrassing mistakes.