The President of the United States, Joe Biden, delivered on Thursday night (7) what may have been his most important State of the Union speech, as it is being held at an election time, where polls point out that the current American president may not be able to remain in office for another four years.

In this Thursday's speech, the Democrat presented his proposals and achievements for the country. His speeches were marked by applause and boos from congressmen, who reacted to Biden's statements on topics such as abortion, taxes, economy, immigration, conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine and relations with China.

Biden defended his management in the economic area, stating that the American economy under his administration is “the envy of the world”. He said his government reduced inflation and deficit tax and created “millions of new jobs”. Biden also highlighted investments in clean energy, science and education in his speech.

The American president also proposed and defended in his speech a tax increase for the richest and large corporations, saying that they must pay their “fair share”. He criticized American billionaires, who he said pay little taxes, and said he wants to increase the tax rate for them by 25%.

“I am a capitalist, but people must pay what is fair,” said the Democrat.

Biden also addressed the issue of abortion, especially the end of the law Roe v Wadeoverturned by the US Supreme Court in 2022, in a pro-life victory.

The Democrat, a strong supporter of the issue, is still not satisfied with the decision of the judges of the highest American court of justice, who were present at the scene, and made this very clear when he said this Thursday that he intends to restore the abortion law. To this end, Biden called in his speech for the American population to “elect a Congress favorable” to the law.

“I will not abandon the women of this country,” said Biden, being booed by Republican congressmen who were present at the scene.

War in the Middle East

Biden also spoke about his foreign policy, especially the crisis in the Middle East, where Israel and the terrorist group Hamas have been waging war in Gaza since October last year. The conflict was triggered after Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel, which left more than a thousand dead, thousands injured and around 250 people taken captive to Gaza.

Biden said he is “working” right now toward a “six-week ceasefire” in the conflict and that the U.S. is leading humanitarian efforts in the region. Citing the number of Palestinian deaths released by the Hamas Ministry of Health, estimated at around 30,000, Biden defended Israel's right to defend itself, but also demanded that the country “protect civilians” in Gaza and “allow the entry of more aid” in the Palestinian enclave.

Biden said that the US will create a temporary port in Gaza to receive humanitarian aid. He recalled that the place will not have any military personnel. The Democrat took advantage of his speech to defend the two-state solution as the “only” one that can “bring peace” to the Middle East, something that is not well regarded by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister.

War in Ukraine

Biden once again criticized the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying that Putin is intensifying his aggression against the neighboring country and that the US “will not abandon the Ukrainians”. The president asked Congress to approve sending more aid and weapons to the country. The proposal that allows the sending of more weapons to Ukraine is blocked in Congress, which conditions the sending of aid to the approval of a tougher law against immigration, something that has been causing problems on the southern border of the USA and a huge crisis in cities like New York.

Speaking about immigration, Biden said he will not “demonize” immigrants and asked Congress to approve immigration reform that offers a “path to citizenship for these people”. He defended the protection of “dreamers”, young people who arrived in the country as “childhood” and who are “threatened with deportation”.

Biden again criticized Trump's policies, saying he wants a more humane and cooperative approach with neighboring countries.

As he spoke about the issue of immigration, opponents cited the case of Laken Riley, a young American murdered by an illegal Venezuelan immigrant.

Joe Biden defended abortion, criticized gun ownership and spoke about wars | EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW / POOL

Criticisms against carrying weapons

In his speech, Biden also defended restricting gun ownership and banning the sale of rifles and high-capacity weapons. The Democrat said that these measures do not “violate the Second Amendment of the Constitution”, which guarantees the right to own weapons, and that they are “necessary to put an end to the shootings that plague the country”. At the time, the president again criticized Trump for “having done nothing to address the problem of armed violence.”

“I am proud to have signed the most significant Gun Safety Act in more than 30 years. I demand a ban on assault and high-capacity weapons. None of this violates the Second Amendment. It’s also not a problem for responsible gun owners,” Biden said.

NATO

Biden also mentioned and defended the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in his speech, stating that it is the “strongest alliance the world has ever seen”. The Democrat recalled that Sweden officially joined NATO this Thursday and criticized Trump's speech about the organization, where the Republican had criticized countries that do not spend what they should on defense. Biden also spoke about the death of Russian opponent Alexey Navalny and accused Trump of refusing to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for his death.

Competition with China

Regarding China, Biden said that the USA is the “real country on the rise” at the moment and that he wants to “compete” with the Asian country in a commercial way, not in a military way. He said he is “defending peace” in the Taiwan Strait and has prevented American technologies from being used in Chinese weapons.

Biden ended his speech with a political tone, saying that he is a “president for everyone” and that he “will govern for everyone”. He spoke about the “unity of the country”, and recalled again the invasion of the Capitol in January 2021, adding that “there is a battle between those who want to drag the country backwards and those who want to move forward”.

“You cannot lead the USA with old ideas, to lead the USA you need a vision of the future”, said the Democratic president, who is the oldest leader in the United States, at 81 years old.

Biden's speech was followed and commented on by former president Trump, who used his social network account called “Truth Social” to criticize the current president.

There, Trump, who said he followed the speech live, called Biden “furious and crazy”, and said he was “coughing, coughing, always coughing”. The Republican also defended his positions on Russia, NATO, gun ownership and immigration, saying he made Western allies spend more on defense after his criticism.