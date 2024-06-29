Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 06/29/2024 – 18:37

The old General Registry (RG) will no longer be issued in São Paulo from this Monday, 1st. Anyone seeking a first copy of the document will now receive the new National Identity Card (CIN), which will be standardized across the country.

The new document can be issued at locations where the RG was previously issued: Poupatempo units and at posts managed by IIRGD (Ricardo Gumbleton Daunt Identification Institute), an agency linked to the Civil Police.

+Detran of Rio will issue a new model of the National Identity Card

The new CIN will be the only identification document for Brazilians accepted in the national territory from February 28, 2032. Until then, the state ID card may still be used.

To issue the CIN in São Paulo, you must schedule an appointment through the Poupatempo SP.GOV.BR mobile app, through the portal (www.poupatempo.sp.gov.br), self-service kiosks or via WhatsApp, on number (11) 95220-2974.

The first copy of the CIN is free. It is only necessary to present a document with CPF, in addition to the Birth or Marriage Certificate (original and simple copy). It is also necessary to fulfill some requirements: