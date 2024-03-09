Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/09/2024 – 15:25

The State of São Paulo has already recorded 51 deaths caused by dengue in 2024, according to data released this Saturday, 9, by the disease control panel of the State Department of Health (SES).

The number of confirmed cases of the disease is 177,384. Another 151 deaths are still being investigated, according to the disease control panel.

In the capital, 3 deaths were confirmed due to dengue and 41,013 confirmed cases. Another 38 deaths are still under investigation.

According to São Paulo City Hall, at least 15 of the 96 districts in the city of São Paulo are already experiencing a dengue epidemic. The condition is characterized by an accumulated incidence rate of the disease exceeding 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per year.

In the western region of the city, Jaguara, São Domingos, Vila Leopoldina, Anhanguera and Lapa have epidemic rates. In the east zone, Itaquera, São Miguel, Guaianases, Água Rasa and Lajeado are part of the group. The list is completed by four districts in the north (Jaçanã, Tremembé, Vila Medeiros and Vila Maria) and one in the south (Campo Limpo).

On Tuesday, the 5th, the government of São Paulo declared a health emergency due to dengue, after the State reached the epidemic level.

With this decree, São Paulo joins a group with eight other units of the Federation (AC, DF, GO, MG, ES, RJ, SC and AP) in emergency for dengue. There are 22 cities in São Paulo that made the same move. According to the Ministry of Health, 192 municipalities have already declared an emergency in Brazil.