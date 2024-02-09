Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/02/2024 – 22:21

The State Department of Health of São Paulo confirmed this Friday, the 9th, three more deaths from dengue in the State, which brings to nine the number of deaths from the disease in the year that occurred in São Paulo. The three new deaths were registered in the municipalities of Taubaté (2) and Tremembé (1) and add to those already reported in Guarulhos (1), Bebedouro (1), Pindamonhangaba (2), Pederneiras (1) and São Paulo (1 ).

SES clarified that the bulletin released on Thursday, 8th, spoke of a death in Bauru, but that the case actually occurred in Pederneiras. In 2024 alone, according to the secretariat, 76 thousand probable cases and 42 thousand confirmed cases of dengue were registered in the State of São Paulo.

This Friday, the Ministry of Health also updated the disease monitoring panel, which now shows a total of 62 deaths in the first five weeks of the year, in addition to more than 408 thousand probable cases – four times the number reported in the same period of the year last year, when 93,000 infections with the disease were recorded.

In addition to the 62 deaths already confirmed, another 279 are under investigation, according to the federal agency. This Friday, the ministry's Health Surveillance Secretary, Ethel Maciel, stated that the number of cases registered in 2024 could exceed 4 million, which would be a historic record.

How to reduce the risk of dengue?

As there is still no vaccine for everyone, the best way to prevent the disease is to prevent the spread of the mosquito vector and its bites. See some measurements below.

– Unblock gutters, slabs and drains

– Seal reservoirs and water tanks

– Use repellents, especially in the morning and late afternoon — times of greatest circulation of Aedes aegypti

– Wear long-sleeved clothing and closed-toe shoes in known transmission areas

– Use window screens in known transmission areas

– Vaccination